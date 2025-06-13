Tensions Escalate: U.S. Issues Security Alerts in Middle East

The U.S. State Department has issued fresh security alerts for numerous Middle Eastern nations, cautioning against travel due to potential missile threats following Israel's military strikes on Iran. American citizens are urged not to travel to Iran, and those presently in the country are advised to leave if able. Those unable to depart are instructed to shelter in place, according to the advisory.

The alerts highlighted the risk of missiles, drones, or rockets possibly entering Iraqi and Jordanian airspace. In the event of such occurrences, civilians are advised to find cover and stay sheltered to avoid falling debris, said the department. The situation escalated after Israel claimed to have targeted Iran's nuclear infrastructure and military assets to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

In response, Iran vowed severe retaliation. While Israel asserted that around 100 drones targeted its territory, Iran refuted this claim. The hostilities have severely disrupted air travel across the Middle East, prompting airlines to cancel or reroute thousands of flights on Friday. Additionally, the State Department advised all U.S. government employees and their families in Israel to remain in place until further instructions.

