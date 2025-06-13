Airlines Navigate Turbulent Middle East Skies Amid Rising Conflicts

Major airlines have rerouted and cancelled many flights across the Middle East following Israeli military operations targeting Iranian sites, creating further challenges for the airline industry. Israeli assaults on Iran's nuclear and missile facilities have compelled carriers like Delta, Ryanair, and Air France KLM to alter schedules and routes.

This conflict has exacerbated flight disruptions worldwide, resulting in hundreds of cancelled flights and heightened safety concerns as airspaces over Iran, Iraq, and Israel remain volatile. The closure of regional airspace has forced airlines to reroute, increasing fuel consumption and travel times, posing financial burdens.

The global airline sector felt the pinch, with major companies like IAG, Delta, and Ryanair witnessing share price declines amid escalating conflicts. Surges in oil prices further intensified concerns over rising jet fuel costs, underscoring the intricate relationship between geopolitical tensions and aviation industry stability.