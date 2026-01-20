Bipartisan Funding Deal: Boosts for Aviation, Cuts to Green Initiatives

In a major legislative move, U.S. lawmakers have unveiled a bipartisan spending deal that directs financial support towards air traffic control and passenger railroad Amtrak. Critically, the agreement reduces funding for electric vehicle charging and high-speed rail projects, highlighting a shift in infrastructure priorities.

The budget includes $2 million for an independent study on D.C. airspace following a tragic 2025 crash, revealing significant aviation safety concerns. Currently, the Federal Aviation Administration is short of about 3,500 air traffic controllers, forcing many to work extended hours. Congress has earmarked $824 million to modernize control towers, alongside last year's $12.5 billion effort.

Additionally, the deal reallocates $879 million from electric vehicle charging networks to other infrastructure needs, following President Joe Biden's intentions. It cuts $928 million in high-speed rail grants but provides substantial support, including $100 million for World Cup transit in 2026 and $94 million for 2028 Olympic Games transit needs. The agreement rejects White House-proposed cuts to TSA, ensuring adequate staffing of airport exit lanes with a $300 million budget.

