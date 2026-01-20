Bipartisan Funding Deal: Boosts for Aviation, Cuts to Green Initiatives
A new bipartisan budget deal by U.S. lawmakers directs funds to air traffic controllers and Amtrak, while reducing allocations for electric vehicle charging and rail projects. It supports rural air services, aviation safety studies, and transit support for major events, rejecting proposed White House cuts.
In a major legislative move, U.S. lawmakers have unveiled a bipartisan spending deal that directs financial support towards air traffic control and passenger railroad Amtrak. Critically, the agreement reduces funding for electric vehicle charging and high-speed rail projects, highlighting a shift in infrastructure priorities.
The budget includes $2 million for an independent study on D.C. airspace following a tragic 2025 crash, revealing significant aviation safety concerns. Currently, the Federal Aviation Administration is short of about 3,500 air traffic controllers, forcing many to work extended hours. Congress has earmarked $824 million to modernize control towers, alongside last year's $12.5 billion effort.
Additionally, the deal reallocates $879 million from electric vehicle charging networks to other infrastructure needs, following President Joe Biden's intentions. It cuts $928 million in high-speed rail grants but provides substantial support, including $100 million for World Cup transit in 2026 and $94 million for 2028 Olympic Games transit needs. The agreement rejects White House-proposed cuts to TSA, ensuring adequate staffing of airport exit lanes with a $300 million budget.
(With inputs from agencies.)
