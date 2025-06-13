Left Menu

British Foreign Minister Calls for Calm Amid Middle East Tensions

David Lammy, the British foreign minister, urged restraint after Israel launched strikes against Iran, describing it as a unilateral act. He advised British nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, highlighting the gravity of the situation in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:19 IST
British Foreign Minister Calls for Calm Amid Middle East Tensions
David Lammy

In a bid to defuse escalating tensions in the Middle East, British Foreign Minister David Lammy reached out to his Iranian counterpart to emphasize the necessity of restraint following Israel's recent military actions against Iran. Lammy characterized these actions as a 'unilateral act' and expressed concern about the potential for further escalation in an already volatile region.

During an interview with Sky News, Lammy underscored the urgency of the situation, urging all parties involved to exhibit calmness and avoid rash decisions that could exacerbate the situation. He stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further destabilization.

In a social media update, Lammy advised British nationals to refrain from undertaking non-essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, given the current instability and heightened risks. This advisory reflects the growing international concern over the unfolding events in the Middle East.

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025