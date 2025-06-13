British Foreign Minister Calls for Calm Amid Middle East Tensions

In a bid to defuse escalating tensions in the Middle East, British Foreign Minister David Lammy reached out to his Iranian counterpart to emphasize the necessity of restraint following Israel's recent military actions against Iran. Lammy characterized these actions as a 'unilateral act' and expressed concern about the potential for further escalation in an already volatile region.

During an interview with Sky News, Lammy underscored the urgency of the situation, urging all parties involved to exhibit calmness and avoid rash decisions that could exacerbate the situation. He stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further destabilization.

In a social media update, Lammy advised British nationals to refrain from undertaking non-essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, given the current instability and heightened risks. This advisory reflects the growing international concern over the unfolding events in the Middle East.