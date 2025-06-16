Left Menu

Early Rains Lead to Sluggish Fuel Consumption in India

Early monsoon rains across India have resulted in a decline in fuel consumption for June, impacting both diesel and petrol sales, according to industry data. The unexpected weather conditions have reduced demand for irrigation and vehicular movement, causing diesel consumption to drop to negative territory after previous growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:22 IST
Early Rains Lead to Sluggish Fuel Consumption in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Unseasonal early rains across India have dampened fuel consumption in June, with diesel usage slipping into negative territory after two months of growth, provisional industry data reveals. The sudden arrival of the monsoon has diminished the need for irrigation and impacted vehicular movement, leading to a noticeable decline in fuel demand.

Despite May witnessing close to a 9% rise in petrol demand, June reported a slowdown, with consumption easing to 2.3% growth at 1.4 million tonnes for the first half of the month. Diesel consumption also dropped by 4.8%, tallying at 3.26 million tonnes between June 1 and June 15.

While diesel acts as a lifeline for India's transport and rural agricultural economy, its demand only grew 2% in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, experiencing negative growth for most months. The monsoon's early advent has further dampened travel and irrigation demands, marking a tepid start to the summer fuel season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025