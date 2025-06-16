Left Menu

Air India Leadership Urges Resilience Post-Crash

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran encouraged staff to remain resolute after a recent plane crash in Ahmedabad, marking it as the most emotional crisis of his career. He stressed the importance of resilience and using the event as motivation to enhance the airline's safety.

In a heartfelt address to Air India employees, Chairman N Chandrasekaran called for resilience following a recent plane crash in Ahmedabad. He described the incident as the most heartbreaking crisis in his career and emphasized the need to strengthen airline safety.

Speaking to nearly 700 staff members across the country, Chandrasekaran highlighted the importance of courage and determination during such challenging times. He urged the workforce to let this tragedy fuel their commitment to building a safer airline.

The chairman implored the employees to stay focused and await the investigation's findings. He encouraged them to use this period as an opportunity to drive safety improvements and innovations within Air India.

