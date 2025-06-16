Air India Leadership Urges Resilience Post-Crash

In a heartfelt address to Air India employees, Chairman N Chandrasekaran called for resilience following a recent plane crash in Ahmedabad. He described the incident as the most heartbreaking crisis in his career and emphasized the need to strengthen airline safety.

Speaking to nearly 700 staff members across the country, Chandrasekaran highlighted the importance of courage and determination during such challenging times. He urged the workforce to let this tragedy fuel their commitment to building a safer airline.

The chairman implored the employees to stay focused and await the investigation's findings. He encouraged them to use this period as an opportunity to drive safety improvements and innovations within Air India.

(With inputs from agencies.)