Mercedes-Benz India Dives into Hyper-Personalisation Amidst Euro Fluctuation

Mercedes-Benz India has announced an upcoming price hike for its vehicles in September, prompted by the recent fluctuations of the Euro against the Indian Rupee. This marks the third price increase in 2025, following revisions in January and June. The Euro rose to Rs 99, influencing the cost structures heavily dependent on European content, despite the 30% localization of their cars.

Despite the price adjustments, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, remains optimistic about retail sales, attributing this to the Reserve Bank of India's multiple interest rate cuts this year. Interest rates from Mercedes-Benz Finance have also decreased, helping maintain the affordability of EMIs and thus, sustaining car sales momentum.

In a strategic move, Mercedes-Benz India is also enhancing its customer engagement by unveiling new luxury showrooms, part of the 'Atelier Experience', aimed at top-end customers. This push towards hyper-personalisation reflects a shift towards boutique-style customer service, addressing the evolving expectations of their luxury clientele.

