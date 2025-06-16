Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz India Dives into Hyper-Personalisation Amidst Euro Fluctuation

Mercedes-Benz India plans to increase car prices in September due to Euro fluctuations against the Indian Rupee. Despite price hikes, retail sales are expected to remain strong aided by interest rate cuts. The company is expanding its luxury showrooms to offer customised experiences to customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:22 IST
Mercedes-Benz India Dives into Hyper-Personalisation Amidst Euro Fluctuation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mercedes-Benz India has announced an upcoming price hike for its vehicles in September, prompted by the recent fluctuations of the Euro against the Indian Rupee. This marks the third price increase in 2025, following revisions in January and June. The Euro rose to Rs 99, influencing the cost structures heavily dependent on European content, despite the 30% localization of their cars.

Despite the price adjustments, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, remains optimistic about retail sales, attributing this to the Reserve Bank of India's multiple interest rate cuts this year. Interest rates from Mercedes-Benz Finance have also decreased, helping maintain the affordability of EMIs and thus, sustaining car sales momentum.

In a strategic move, Mercedes-Benz India is also enhancing its customer engagement by unveiling new luxury showrooms, part of the 'Atelier Experience', aimed at top-end customers. This push towards hyper-personalisation reflects a shift towards boutique-style customer service, addressing the evolving expectations of their luxury clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025