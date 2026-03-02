EPFO fixes interest rate of 8.25 pc on employees' provident fund deposits for 2025-26: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:12 IST
EPFO fixes interest rate of 8.25 pc on employees' provident fund deposits for 2025-26: Sources.
