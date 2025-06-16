Left Menu

Musical Maestro: Hariharan's Unforgettable Night at NMACC

Renowned singer Hariharan delivered a spellbinding performance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Despite Mumbai's heavy rains, fans gathered to enjoy a nostalgic journey through his Bollywood hits. The event, curated by NR Talent and Event Management, turned into an unforgettable musical experience for everyone present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:38 IST
Akshay Hariharan, Namrata Gupta Khan, Hariharan and Rabbani Mustafa Khan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], June 16: In a breathtaking performance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, legendary singer Padma Shri Hariharan captivated the crowd with his powerful vocals, marking his first live concert at the venue. The magical evening, enriched by his beloved Bollywood classics, was a resounding success.

Undeterred by torrential Mumbai rains, ardent fans packed The Grand Theatre to revel in Hariharan's melodic journey. Opening with 'Kesariya Balamwa,' he continued with hits like 'Dheemi Dheemi,' and 'Roja Janeman,' delivering each with passion and grace. The audience, entirely engrossed, responded with spontaneous applause and requests for more.

The night took a special turn with Akshay Hariharan joining his father on stage to re-energize classics with a fresh EDM twist. Performing on Father's Day, the duo brought extra warmth and vibrancy to the occasion. The event, masterfully organized by NR Talent and Event Management, ensured a blend of nostalgia, emotion, and connection.

