Left Menu

Ravi Krishnan Launches Abler Sports & Entertainment, Bridging Global Markets

Ravi Krishnan announced the launch of Abler Sports & Entertainment (ASE), an innovative enterprise targeting sports, media, entertainment, and more. The company aims to support rightsholders, brands, and celebrities, capitalizing on India's growing market influence. ASE is backed by an experienced group of investors and advisors, emphasizing strategic, culturally relevant solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:22 IST
Ravi Krishnan Launches Abler Sports & Entertainment, Bridging Global Markets
Ravi Krishnan, Founder & CEO, ASE. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ravi Krishnan, a notable figure in sports marketing, has unveiled Abler Sports & Entertainment (ASE). This new venture promises to bring innovation to sports, media, and entertainment domains, with a pronounced focus on intellectual property and emerging markets, especially India. ASE seeks to serve ambitious celebrities and brands not fully catered to by existing players.

Krishnan's endeavor aims to capitalize on several trends, including the increasing importance of women's sports and the blending of sports with entertainment, music, and fashion. The initiative already has support from media expert Peter Hutton, who applauds ASE's unique approach in navigating the evolving business landscape.

Backed by an influential group of over 300 years of experience, including industry heavyweights like Mike Dolan and Jim Glover, ASE stands out with its strategic capability and global networks. The company's innovative data platform, Stepathlon, further enhances fan engagement, offering groundbreaking solutions that transform traditional interactions into engaging, data-driven experiences.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025