Ravi Krishnan Launches Abler Sports & Entertainment, Bridging Global Markets

Ravi Krishnan, a notable figure in sports marketing, has unveiled Abler Sports & Entertainment (ASE). This new venture promises to bring innovation to sports, media, and entertainment domains, with a pronounced focus on intellectual property and emerging markets, especially India. ASE seeks to serve ambitious celebrities and brands not fully catered to by existing players.

Krishnan's endeavor aims to capitalize on several trends, including the increasing importance of women's sports and the blending of sports with entertainment, music, and fashion. The initiative already has support from media expert Peter Hutton, who applauds ASE's unique approach in navigating the evolving business landscape.

Backed by an influential group of over 300 years of experience, including industry heavyweights like Mike Dolan and Jim Glover, ASE stands out with its strategic capability and global networks. The company's innovative data platform, Stepathlon, further enhances fan engagement, offering groundbreaking solutions that transform traditional interactions into engaging, data-driven experiences.