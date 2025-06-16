Left Menu

Boeing India: Silent on Key Meetings, Active in Investigations

Boeing India has chosen not to comment on a recent meeting between Stephanie Pope and Air India. The company is actively supporting the investigation into the recent Air India crash, reaffirming its commitment to customer service and safety. Further updates are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:03 IST
Boeing India: Silent on Key Meetings, Active in Investigations

Boeing India refrained from commenting on a meeting involving Stephanie Pope and Air India, indicating a discrete approach amidst ongoing company dealings.

Meanwhile, Boeing has confirmed its active participation in supporting the investigation into the Air India crash, underscoring its dedication to safety and customer service.

The company remains focused on providing further coverage and updates as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025