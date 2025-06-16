Boeing India: Silent on Key Meetings, Active in Investigations
Boeing India has chosen not to comment on a recent meeting between Stephanie Pope and Air India. The company is actively supporting the investigation into the recent Air India crash, reaffirming its commitment to customer service and safety. Further updates are awaited.
Boeing India refrained from commenting on a meeting involving Stephanie Pope and Air India, indicating a discrete approach amidst ongoing company dealings.
Meanwhile, Boeing has confirmed its active participation in supporting the investigation into the Air India crash, underscoring its dedication to safety and customer service.
The company remains focused on providing further coverage and updates as the investigation progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
