Odisha Approves Mega Industrial Projects Worth Rs 1.51 Lakh Crore
Odisha's government has approved eight major industrial projects with a combined investment of over Rs 1.51 lakh crore, expected to generate over 62,000 jobs. Spanning various sectors like aluminium, chemicals, and steel, these projects are part of Odisha's vision to become a leading industrial hub.
Odisha's government has made a significant stride in its industrial development journey by approving eight large-scale projects. This move, resulting in an investment of Rs 1.51 lakh crore, is poised to create 62,000 job opportunities, as announced in an official statement.
The projects, ratified during a High-Level Clearance Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, cover various sectors including aluminium, chemicals, steel, textiles, and ancillary metals across six districts.
Noteworthy among these is Vedanta Limited's aluminium project in Dhenkanal with a potential investment of Rs 1,28,000 crore and 30,000 new jobs. The initiative is part of the state's long-term vision to become a significant industrial and investment hub in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Trade Tensions Rise: Steel and Aluminium Tariffs Impact Asian Exporters
Steel and Aluminium Tariff Surge: Global Trade Tensions Escalate
Tariff Turmoil: Trump's Steel and Aluminium Duty Shockwave
Tariff Tensions: India's Aluminium Industry Faces American Challenge
UPDATE 9-U.S. aluminium, steel prices jump, shares drop on Trump's new tariffs