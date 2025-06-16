Odisha Approves Mega Industrial Projects Worth Rs 1.51 Lakh Crore

Odisha's government has made a significant stride in its industrial development journey by approving eight large-scale projects. This move, resulting in an investment of Rs 1.51 lakh crore, is poised to create 62,000 job opportunities, as announced in an official statement.

The projects, ratified during a High-Level Clearance Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, cover various sectors including aluminium, chemicals, steel, textiles, and ancillary metals across six districts.

Noteworthy among these is Vedanta Limited's aluminium project in Dhenkanal with a potential investment of Rs 1,28,000 crore and 30,000 new jobs. The initiative is part of the state's long-term vision to become a significant industrial and investment hub in India.

