Tragedy on Treacherous Terrain: Tempo Accident Claims Lives in Himachal

A tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district has claimed the lives of two individuals and left 22 others injured after a tempo traveller plunged into a gorge.

The incident occurred near Gramphu on the Koksar-Rohtang road on Monday evening, with preliminary reports suggesting driver negligence as a potential cause, according to DSP Rashmi Sharma.

Rescue operations, executed by three police teams, led to the injured being transported to a hospital in Manali following initial first-aid treatment. The victims hailed from multiple states including Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)