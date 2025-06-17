Left Menu

Tragedy on Treacherous Terrain: Tempo Accident Claims Lives in Himachal

A tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district left two dead and 22 injured when a tempo traveller fell into a gorge. The vehicle was carrying 24 passengers from different states. An initial investigation pointed to driver negligence. Rescue operations were promptly executed by local police teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-06-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 09:32 IST
Tragedy on Treacherous Terrain: Tempo Accident Claims Lives in Himachal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district has claimed the lives of two individuals and left 22 others injured after a tempo traveller plunged into a gorge.

The incident occurred near Gramphu on the Koksar-Rohtang road on Monday evening, with preliminary reports suggesting driver negligence as a potential cause, according to DSP Rashmi Sharma.

Rescue operations, executed by three police teams, led to the injured being transported to a hospital in Manali following initial first-aid treatment. The victims hailed from multiple states including Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025