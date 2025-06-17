Tragedy on Treacherous Terrain: Tempo Accident Claims Lives in Himachal
A tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district left two dead and 22 injured when a tempo traveller fell into a gorge. The vehicle was carrying 24 passengers from different states. An initial investigation pointed to driver negligence. Rescue operations were promptly executed by local police teams.
A tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district has claimed the lives of two individuals and left 22 others injured after a tempo traveller plunged into a gorge.
The incident occurred near Gramphu on the Koksar-Rohtang road on Monday evening, with preliminary reports suggesting driver negligence as a potential cause, according to DSP Rashmi Sharma.
Rescue operations, executed by three police teams, led to the injured being transported to a hospital in Manali following initial first-aid treatment. The victims hailed from multiple states including Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.
