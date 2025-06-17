Left Menu

GMCL and Maharashtra Police Unite to Tackle Drug Addiction Through Cricket

The Gali Mohalla Cricket League (GMCL) partnered with Maharashtra Police to reduce drug addiction using sports. The initiative, announced in Mumbai, aims to empower youth. Over 5500 players will engage in 5000 matches, fostering talent and promoting fitness across four regions: Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:27 IST
Gali Mohalla Cricket League (GMCL) Launches Grassroots Revolution with 500 Teams; Joins Hands with Maharashtra Police for Anti-Drug Campaign. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move to address drug addiction through sports, the Gali Mohalla Cricket League (GMCL) has announced its partnership with the Maharashtra Police. This initiative, launched in Mumbai, aims to harness the power of cricket to foster youth empowerment and grassroots engagement.

Speaking at a press conference in Country Club, Andheri, Baba Inder Preet Singh, the spiritual leader of Satkarmik Mission, highlighted GMCL's role as a catalyst for change. He stressed the importance of guiding the youth and promoting de-addiction initiatives. Aman Bandavi, Director at Global Midas Capital Fund, underscored the transformative impact of sports, advocating for investments that address societal challenges.

Director of GMCL, Harmeet Singh, emphasized the league's dedication to fitness and mental resilience, strengthened through collaborations with educational institutions. CEO Raman Gandhi reiterated their mission to scout and nurture cricket talent from grassroots levels. With registrations open across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, GMCL is set to kick off with 500 teams and 5000 matches, beginning with opening games at Khar Gymkhana.

