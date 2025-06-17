GMCL and Maharashtra Police Unite to Tackle Drug Addiction Through Cricket

In a significant move to address drug addiction through sports, the Gali Mohalla Cricket League (GMCL) has announced its partnership with the Maharashtra Police. This initiative, launched in Mumbai, aims to harness the power of cricket to foster youth empowerment and grassroots engagement.

Speaking at a press conference in Country Club, Andheri, Baba Inder Preet Singh, the spiritual leader of Satkarmik Mission, highlighted GMCL's role as a catalyst for change. He stressed the importance of guiding the youth and promoting de-addiction initiatives. Aman Bandavi, Director at Global Midas Capital Fund, underscored the transformative impact of sports, advocating for investments that address societal challenges.

Director of GMCL, Harmeet Singh, emphasized the league's dedication to fitness and mental resilience, strengthened through collaborations with educational institutions. CEO Raman Gandhi reiterated their mission to scout and nurture cricket talent from grassroots levels. With registrations open across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, GMCL is set to kick off with 500 teams and 5000 matches, beginning with opening games at Khar Gymkhana.