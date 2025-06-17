Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District

In a tragic accident on Tuesday morning, over 15 passengers sustained injuries when a bus plunged into a gorge near Patrighat on the Mandi-Jahu road in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, according to officials.

The bus was making its journey from Jahu to Mandi when the unfortunate incident occurred. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Despite adverse weather conditions, including heavy rains, locals along with officials, have commenced rescue operations to assist the injured. Officials are diligently working to ensure all affected receive timely medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)