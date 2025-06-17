Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District
A bus accident near Patrighat on the Mandi-Jahu road in Himachal Pradesh injured over 15 passengers. The incident occurred as the bus traveled from Jahu to Mandi. Despite challenging conditions due to heavy rains, locals and officials have launched rescue operations.
In a tragic accident on Tuesday morning, over 15 passengers sustained injuries when a bus plunged into a gorge near Patrighat on the Mandi-Jahu road in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, according to officials.
The bus was making its journey from Jahu to Mandi when the unfortunate incident occurred. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Despite adverse weather conditions, including heavy rains, locals along with officials, have commenced rescue operations to assist the injured. Officials are diligently working to ensure all affected receive timely medical care.
