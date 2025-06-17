Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District

A bus accident near Patrighat on the Mandi-Jahu road in Himachal Pradesh injured over 15 passengers. The incident occurred as the bus traveled from Jahu to Mandi. Despite challenging conditions due to heavy rains, locals and officials have launched rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:50 IST
Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on Tuesday morning, over 15 passengers sustained injuries when a bus plunged into a gorge near Patrighat on the Mandi-Jahu road in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, according to officials.

The bus was making its journey from Jahu to Mandi when the unfortunate incident occurred. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Despite adverse weather conditions, including heavy rains, locals along with officials, have commenced rescue operations to assist the injured. Officials are diligently working to ensure all affected receive timely medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025