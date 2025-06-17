Technical Snag Grounds Air India Flight, Passengers Face Chaos at Kolkata Airport
Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai faces a technical snag in Kolkata, causing chaos among 211 passengers. Despite promises of a swift resolution, the issue leads to deplaning. Passengers face delays due to ongoing geopolitical reroutes, striving for alternate travel arrangements amidst uncertainty.
Air India faced turmoil on Tuesday as its San Francisco-Mumbai flight was halted in Kolkata due to a technical snag identified in one of its engines. Passengers on board the Boeing 777 were left stranded, leading to chaotic scenes at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.
The carrier, owned by the Tata Group, is reported to have eschewed an official statement on the debacle, which followed a calamitous Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad earlier this month. The detour to Kolkata was a consequence of the ongoing geopolitical climate, necessitating reroutes.
Despite initial assurances of a brief delay, passengers ultimately disembarked around 5.20 am as the engine issue persisted. The airline made special arrangements to transport passengers, offering accommodation amid the uncertainties, as further travel options were sought.
