U.S. Retail Sales Take Unexpected Dip Amid Tariff Tensions

In May, U.S. retail sales saw a 0.9% decline, surpassing projected figures due to a decrease in vehicle purchases influenced by tariff pressures. Despite this, wage growth continues to support consumer spending, temporarily cushioning the economy.

The Commerce Department's report, delivered on Tuesday, highlighted the softening of domestic demand, amid moderate job growth. Federal Reserve officials are closely monitoring the situation as they meet this week to address the repercussions of tariffs and geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, sectors outside of automobiles, like online sales, furniture, and certain retail categories have shown resilience, indicating pockets of economic strength amid an otherwise concerning economic landscape. Federal forecasting points to an economic resurgence due to a slowdown in imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)