Air India Chaos: Crisis Deepens with Cancellations and Technical Glitches

Ongoing troubles have plagued Air India, which finds itself in the midst of a significant upheaval. On Tuesday, the airline cancelled seven international flights for reasons ranging from regulatory checks to technical glitches, leaving passengers stranded. One San Francisco-Mumbai flight encountered its own set of issues, requiring passengers to deplane during a scheduled stopover.

The cancellations included flights to destinations such as Paris, London, and Dubai, largely hit by aviation regulator DGCA's scrutiny over the Dreamliner fleet and other technical challenges. Amidst these challenges, an investigation continues into a tragic crash that shook the airline just weeks prior.

Despite handing refunds and alternative travel arrangements, the airline struggles with operational continuity and passenger dissatisfaction. Meanwhile, geopolitical factors have forced route changes, complicating logistic matters further. However, Air India maintains its commitment to ensuring passenger safety and restoring service stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)