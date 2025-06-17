DGCA's Assurance on Air India's Boeing 787 Safety
The DGCA conducted a detailed surveillance of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet following a fatal crash in Ahmedabad. Despite some maintenance concerns, no major safety issues were detected. To improve safety and service, the DGCA issued directives to enhance coordination and communication within the airline.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reassured the public of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet safety following a tragic crash in Ahmedabad. An extensive review showed no significant safety issues despite previous maintenance concerns.
After the crash, which claimed 241 lives, the DGCA initiated enhanced surveillance for the fleet. A total of 24 out of 33 aircraft had completed their checks by June 17, with more scheduled. The DGCA emphasized the need for better internal coordination and immediate implementation of a real-time defect reporting mechanism by Tata-owned airlines to improve overall operations.
The meeting also addressed the impact of flight disruptions due to Iranian airspace closures, directing airlines to ensure better communication with passengers and consider alternative routes. The DGCA stressed the importance of providing passengers timely updates and solutions to minimize inconvenience.
