Left Menu

DGCA's Assurance on Air India's Boeing 787 Safety

The DGCA conducted a detailed surveillance of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet following a fatal crash in Ahmedabad. Despite some maintenance concerns, no major safety issues were detected. To improve safety and service, the DGCA issued directives to enhance coordination and communication within the airline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:50 IST
DGCA's Assurance on Air India's Boeing 787 Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reassured the public of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet safety following a tragic crash in Ahmedabad. An extensive review showed no significant safety issues despite previous maintenance concerns.

After the crash, which claimed 241 lives, the DGCA initiated enhanced surveillance for the fleet. A total of 24 out of 33 aircraft had completed their checks by June 17, with more scheduled. The DGCA emphasized the need for better internal coordination and immediate implementation of a real-time defect reporting mechanism by Tata-owned airlines to improve overall operations.

The meeting also addressed the impact of flight disruptions due to Iranian airspace closures, directing airlines to ensure better communication with passengers and consider alternative routes. The DGCA stressed the importance of providing passengers timely updates and solutions to minimize inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025