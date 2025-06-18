Japan's Export Struggles Amid U.S. Tariff Pressure

Japan's export figures have taken a hit, marking a decline not seen in eight months. In May, the nation's exports dropped by 1.7% due to hefty U.S. tariffs, particularly affecting automotive giants like Toyota. These levies have stressed Japan's economy further, with no clear trade resolution on the horizon.

Despite ongoing discussions, Japan and the U.S. have yet to reach a consensus on tariffs specific to the automobile sector. The potential for a 25% increase in tariffs threatens Japan's export-driven manufacturing industry, contributing to a fall in automobile exports by 24.7% last month.

Economists project a significant impact on Japan's GDP if tariffs continue unabated. The Bank of Japan faces challenges balancing these pressures with their monetary policy, opting to tread cautiously concerning interest rates and economic stimuli. With looming tariffs, the nation's economic outlook remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)