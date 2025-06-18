Left Menu

Japan's Export Struggles Amid U.S. Tariff Pressure

Japan's exports fell for the first time in eight months in May, heavily impacted by U.S.-imposed tariffs on automobiles. With no trade deal in sight, Japanese automakers are absorbing costs, affecting export volumes and adding pressure to Japan's fragile economy, which shrank earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 08:00 IST
Japan's Export Struggles Amid U.S. Tariff Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's export figures have taken a hit, marking a decline not seen in eight months. In May, the nation's exports dropped by 1.7% due to hefty U.S. tariffs, particularly affecting automotive giants like Toyota. These levies have stressed Japan's economy further, with no clear trade resolution on the horizon.

Despite ongoing discussions, Japan and the U.S. have yet to reach a consensus on tariffs specific to the automobile sector. The potential for a 25% increase in tariffs threatens Japan's export-driven manufacturing industry, contributing to a fall in automobile exports by 24.7% last month.

Economists project a significant impact on Japan's GDP if tariffs continue unabated. The Bank of Japan faces challenges balancing these pressures with their monetary policy, opting to tread cautiously concerning interest rates and economic stimuli. With looming tariffs, the nation's economic outlook remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025