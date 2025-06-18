Silence in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' Role in Air India Crash Under Scrutiny
Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel criticized Singapore Airlines' silence regarding an Air India crash in Ahmedabad. As a 25.1% stakeholder in Air India, Singapore Airlines is being questioned for its lack of response. The incident killed 241 passengers and 29 on the ground. Investigations are ongoing.
Former Civil Aviation Minister and senior NCP leader Praful Patel has raised concerns over Singapore Airlines' apparent silence following the tragic crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad. The tragedy occurred last week and resulted in the loss of 241 lives, sparking outrage over the lack of comment from the stakeholder airline.
Expressing his dismay on the social media platform X, Patel highlighted Singapore Airlines' 25.1% stake in Tata Group-operated Air India, criticizing their quiet response to the crash. The Air India flight, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff, also causing 29 fatalities on the ground.
In a statement, Singapore Airlines expressed condolences and confirmed close communication with Tata Sons and Air India. Investigations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and a government committee are underway.
