Left Menu

Silence in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' Role in Air India Crash Under Scrutiny

Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel criticized Singapore Airlines' silence regarding an Air India crash in Ahmedabad. As a 25.1% stakeholder in Air India, Singapore Airlines is being questioned for its lack of response. The incident killed 241 passengers and 29 on the ground. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:39 IST
Silence in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' Role in Air India Crash Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Civil Aviation Minister and senior NCP leader Praful Patel has raised concerns over Singapore Airlines' apparent silence following the tragic crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad. The tragedy occurred last week and resulted in the loss of 241 lives, sparking outrage over the lack of comment from the stakeholder airline.

Expressing his dismay on the social media platform X, Patel highlighted Singapore Airlines' 25.1% stake in Tata Group-operated Air India, criticizing their quiet response to the crash. The Air India flight, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff, also causing 29 fatalities on the ground.

In a statement, Singapore Airlines expressed condolences and confirmed close communication with Tata Sons and Air India. Investigations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and a government committee are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025