FASTag-based Annual Pass Revolutionizes Highway Travel

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles, priced at Rs 3,000, to be launched on August 15. This initiative aims to facilitate hassle-free travel on National Highways, easing congestion and simplifying payments at toll plazas across India for private vehicle owners.

In a significant move to streamline highway travel, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the upcoming introduction of a FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles, scheduled to launch on August 15. The pass, costing Rs 3,000, is geared towards providing a seamless travel experience on National Highways.

Designed for non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans, the pass offers validity for one year or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first. This initiative aims to address long-standing issues with toll plazas within a 60 km radius, simplifying payments through a single, cost-effective transaction.

Gadkari highlighted that by reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimizing disputes, this annual pass will enhance the travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners. Activation and renewal processes are set to be accessible via the Rajmarg Yatra App and the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH.

