Survivor's Journey: Vishwas Kumar Ramesh's Remarkable Escape from Air India Crash

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the tragic Air India crash, has been discharged from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital following his recovery. After his release, he attended the cremation of his brother Ajay, who perished in the crash. Local officials reported the funeral took place in Diu.

The crash occurred shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, severely impacting the aircraft. Among the 242 passengers on board, Vishwas, a British businessman from Leicester, emerged as the lone survivor. He described his escape from the aircraft, with the section of the plane where he was seated falling to the ground after the crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vishwas in the hospital, offering his condolences and support. Video footage captured the moment as Vishwas, with visible injuries, made his way towards medical assistance. The incident has prompted significant attention and outpouring of grief from local and international communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)