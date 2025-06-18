Left Menu

India: A Rare Bright Spot in Global Economic Turmoil

India stands out as a 'bright spot' in the global economy amidst uncertainty, according to Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. Despite geopolitical tensions and economic challenges, India's resilience and strategic advantages bolster its image as a stable investment destination, achieving a growth rate of around 6.5% despite global headwinds.

Updated: 18-06-2025 14:51 IST
In a world rife with economic and geopolitical uncertainties, India emerges as a rare example of economic resilience, according to Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. Addressing the complexities facing the global environment on political, economic, and security fronts, Nageswaran highlighted India's steady performance.

Speaking to PTI, the advisor identified multiple challenges ranging from military conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine to tariff wars. Despite these, India manages to maintain a sturdy economic growth rate of approximately 6.5%, a feat Nageswaran attributes to sound fiscal policies and strategic reforms.

Nageswaran emphasized the importance of India's strategic autonomy, particularly in defence, as crucial for its robust investment appeal. India's assertive positioning against Pakistan and advancements in domestic production under the 'Make in India' initiative illustrate its capability to navigate shifting global dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

