Anuradha Thakur IAS Joins SEBI Board

Anuradha Thakur, a 1994-batch Himachal Pradesh cadre IAS officer, has been appointed to the SEBI board as a part-time member. She currently serves as an Officer on Special Duty at the Department of Economic Affairs and will become the Economic Affairs Secretary starting July 1, post Ajay Seth's retirement.

Updated: 18-06-2025 16:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Anuradha Thakur, an Officer on Special Duty at the Department of Economic Affairs, has officially joined the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a part-time member, as per the markets regulator's website. Her appointment marks a strategic addition to the board's oversight capabilities.

Thakur, belonging to the 1994-batch Himachal Pradesh cadre of IAS officers, began her tenure with the Department of Economic Affairs in April. She is set to ascend to the role of Economic Affairs Secretary on July 1, succeeding Ajay Seth following his retirement on June 30.

The SEBI board, comprised of a chairman, four full-time members, and three part-time members, will convene on Wednesday. Thakur's induction was effective from June 16, alongside other part-time members such as RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao and Corporate Affairs Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, enhancing the board's regulatory authority.

