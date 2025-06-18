Anuradha Thakur IAS Joins SEBI Board

Anuradha Thakur, an Officer on Special Duty at the Department of Economic Affairs, has officially joined the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a part-time member, as per the markets regulator's website. Her appointment marks a strategic addition to the board's oversight capabilities.

Thakur, belonging to the 1994-batch Himachal Pradesh cadre of IAS officers, began her tenure with the Department of Economic Affairs in April. She is set to ascend to the role of Economic Affairs Secretary on July 1, succeeding Ajay Seth following his retirement on June 30.

The SEBI board, comprised of a chairman, four full-time members, and three part-time members, will convene on Wednesday. Thakur's induction was effective from June 16, alongside other part-time members such as RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao and Corporate Affairs Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, enhancing the board's regulatory authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)