Chief Minister Naidu Champions Fair Pricing for Andhra Pradesh Farmers

In a move to secure better economic outcomes for farmers, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized the need for commercial perspectives in agricultural procurement.

Speaking during a review meeting, Naidu highlighted the importance of ensuring fair prices for tobacco, mango, and cocoa farmers. He underscored the urgency of procuring 53 million kilograms of HD Burley tobacco by mobilizing 24 companies and Markfed.

Naidu has also advocated for reducing import duties on palm oil and lowering GST on mango pulp to enhance competitiveness. He directed officials to guarantee fair mango pricing and ensure all produce is procured promptly to maximize benefits for farmers.

