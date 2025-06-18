Hero MotoCorp Introduces BaaS for Electric Scooters

Hero MotoCorp is set to unveil a new subscription-based Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model tailored for its VIDA electric scooters. The service, which launches next month, promises to reshape vehicle ownership with its flexible, 'pay-as-you-go' approach.

The BaaS model aims to significantly lower initial costs, making electric mobility more accessible to a wider audience. Customers can finance the scooter chassis and battery individually, transforming substantial upfront costs into manageable monthly payments, according to a company statement.

Full details regarding the BaaS model, including subscription plans and pricing, will be available on July 1, 2025. Customers will have the opportunity to select from a variety of subscription plans designed to fit different budgetary needs and usage patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)