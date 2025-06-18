Hero MotoCorp Introduces BaaS for Electric Scooters
Hero MotoCorp will launch a subscription-based Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model for its VIDA electric scooter. The initiative aims to lower initial costs with a 'pay-as-you-go' approach, offering separate financing for the scooter chassis and battery. Full details to be released July 1, 2025.
Hero MotoCorp is set to unveil a new subscription-based Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model tailored for its VIDA electric scooters. The service, which launches next month, promises to reshape vehicle ownership with its flexible, 'pay-as-you-go' approach.
The BaaS model aims to significantly lower initial costs, making electric mobility more accessible to a wider audience. Customers can finance the scooter chassis and battery individually, transforming substantial upfront costs into manageable monthly payments, according to a company statement.
Full details regarding the BaaS model, including subscription plans and pricing, will be available on July 1, 2025. Customers will have the opportunity to select from a variety of subscription plans designed to fit different budgetary needs and usage patterns.
