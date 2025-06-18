Stablecoin Surge: U.S. Senate Greenlights Regulatory Bill

On Wednesday, stablecoins reached a record market capitalization of $251.7 billion, coinciding with the U.S. Senate's approval of a bill set to regulate the sector. This marks a pivotal moment in legitimizing this previously niche segment of the cryptocurrency market.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to hold a stable value, typically pegged 1:1 with the U.S. dollar, and are widely used by traders to move funds among different tokens. The popularity and usage of stablecoins have surged, and the market is expected to expand further when the legislation is fully enacted.

Advocates view stablecoins as a means for instant payments, though concerns persist about integrating them with traditional financial markets. The Senate bill mandates stablecoins to be backed by liquid assets, requiring issuers to reveal reserve compositions monthly.

(With inputs from agencies.)