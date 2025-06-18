Left Menu

West Bengal Moves to Resolve Tax Disputes with New Bill

The West Bengal Sales Tax (Settlement of Dispute) (Amendment) Bill 2025 was introduced to alleviate taxpayer burden and speed up unresolved tax cases. Initial discussions involved BJP and Trinamool Congress members and will continue with deputy speaker Ashis Banerjee set for further debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:21 IST
West Bengal Moves to Resolve Tax Disputes with New Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the West Bengal assembly introduced a new amendment bill aimed at easing taxpayer burdens and resolving pending tax disputes more efficiently. The West Bengal Sales Tax (Settlement of Dispute) (Amendment) Bill 2025 is designed to expedite the settlement process for unresolved cases.

During the initial debate, BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh joined Trinamool Congress legislators, including Tarun Kumar Maity, Apurba Sarkar, Rafiqul Islam Mondal, and Saptarshi Banerjee. The discussions highlighted the collaborative efforts of both parties in addressing the issues faced by taxpayers in the state.

Further deliberations are scheduled for Thursday, with Deputy Speaker Ashis Banerjee confirming that discussions on the proposed amendments will continue, reflecting the government's commitment to reform and taxpayer support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025