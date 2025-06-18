West Bengal Moves to Resolve Tax Disputes with New Bill
The West Bengal Sales Tax (Settlement of Dispute) (Amendment) Bill 2025 was introduced to alleviate taxpayer burden and speed up unresolved tax cases. Initial discussions involved BJP and Trinamool Congress members and will continue with deputy speaker Ashis Banerjee set for further debate.
On Wednesday, the West Bengal assembly introduced a new amendment bill aimed at easing taxpayer burdens and resolving pending tax disputes more efficiently. The West Bengal Sales Tax (Settlement of Dispute) (Amendment) Bill 2025 is designed to expedite the settlement process for unresolved cases.
During the initial debate, BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh joined Trinamool Congress legislators, including Tarun Kumar Maity, Apurba Sarkar, Rafiqul Islam Mondal, and Saptarshi Banerjee. The discussions highlighted the collaborative efforts of both parties in addressing the issues faced by taxpayers in the state.
Further deliberations are scheduled for Thursday, with Deputy Speaker Ashis Banerjee confirming that discussions on the proposed amendments will continue, reflecting the government's commitment to reform and taxpayer support.
