Israel's Airlift Operation: A Race Against Time to Rescue Citizens
Israel undertakes a phased airlift operation to return citizens stuck overseas due to a military strike on Iran. Over 50,000 Israelis are affected, with rescue flights scheduled from several cities. The crisis has also prompted evacuations of foreign nationals, with Cyprus playing a central role.
In an urgent response to a military strike on Iran, Israel launched a phased airlift operation on Wednesday to bring home citizens stranded overseas. The operation commenced as airspace closures across the Middle East left more than 50,000 Israelis seeking a way back home.
The initial rescue flight, executed by national carrier El Al, arrived in Tel Aviv from Larnaca, Cyprus early on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the country's transport ministry is facilitating further repatriation efforts from European cities including Athens, Rome, and London.
The airlift underscores a complex and emotional mission that intertwines with efforts to evacuate foreign nationals. Cyprus has become a pivotal point in the operation, and flights from there to Israel endure as a lifeline for thousands. The coordinated effort seeks to ensure the safe return of Israelis amid ongoing regional tensions.
