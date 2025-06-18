Left Menu

Fed Holds Interest Rates Steady Amid Tariff Concerns

The Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged, reflecting concerns about inflation influenced by tariffs under Trump's policies. Growth projections have been reduced, indicating economic uncertainties. Policymakers still plan rate cuts, albeit at a slower pace, to adjust the economic impact of higher inflation and tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it would keep its benchmark interest rates on hold, amidst ongoing concerns about inflation and the economic ramifications of trade tariffs from the Trump administration. Economic projections suggest a continued modest growth, with policymakers predicting higher inflation.

Despite signaling possible rate cuts this year, the Federal Reserve has adopted a cautious approach, indicating a slower trajectory towards reducing rates through 2027. The central bank remains committed to returning inflation to its target of 2%, all while acknowledging the ongoing uncertainties affecting the U.S. economic outlook.

The decision reflects the unpredictable nature of economic dynamics influenced by external factors like tariffs and geopolitical tensions. With market reactions subdued, the Fed remains observant, waiting for greater market clarity and balance in order to make future policy adjustments. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to provide further insights on these projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

