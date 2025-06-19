Left Menu

Fed Stands Firm Amid Tariff Turmoil: Inflation Expected to Rise

The Federal Reserve has maintained interest rates but anticipates potential rate changes by 2025, as inflation may surge due to impending tariffs. Despite the Trump administration's policies, rate cuts aren't immediate. Policymakers predict stagflation with economic growth slowing, unemployment rising, and inflation persisting into 2027.

Updated: 19-06-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 03:05 IST
The Federal Reserve opted to keep interest rates steady, projecting future rate adjustments by 2025 amidst anticipated inflation due to forthcoming tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, however, cautioned against heavily relying on these projections. He emphasized that continued data analysis is crucial, given the economic complexities and sluggish growth.

Despite low inflation rates suggesting a potential decrease, Powell conveyed that the incoming cost shock from tariffs necessitates caution. The economic burden of the tariffs is expected to be shared among manufacturers, exporters, and retailers, ultimately affecting consumers. Powell highlighted the unpredictability of these economic circumstances, especially as President Trump considers more aggressive tariffs soon.

New forecasts predict moderate economic stagflation by 2025, with a slowdown in growth and elevated inflation levels. While the Fed envisions gradual rate reductions over the next years, there is a substantial division among policymakers, reflecting varied assessments of inflation risks and the labor market's potential weakening.

