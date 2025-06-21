Left Menu

Tragic Hot-Air Balloon Crash Claims Lives in Brazil

A hot-air balloon carrying 21 people crashed in Santa Catarina, Brazil, killing at least eight and injuring thirteen. The balloon caught fire mid-flight before crashing in Praia Grande. Survivors were rushed to hospitals as officials investigate the cause of this tragic accident.

21-06-2025
A hot-air balloon tragedy struck Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina, resulting in the deaths of at least eight individuals, local authorities reported. The ill-fated balloon was carrying 21 passengers when it caught fire, crashing in the city of Praia Grande Saturday morning.

The early morning incident saw emergency services rushing to the scene, managing to transport thirteen survivors to nearby hospitals. The survivors' current conditions are being closely monitored as investigations into the cause of the accident swiftly commence.

The tourism community and local officials are left grappling with the disaster, seeking answers on how this mid-air tragedy unfolded. Local and state authorities are examining the incident to ensure safety in future touristic flights.

