High-Voltage Evasion: Teen's Kite Chase Turns Near-Fatal at Kamptee Station

A teenage boy, identified as Lucky, suffered a near-fatal electric shock at Kamptee railway station in Nagpur district while chasing a kite on Sunday. The incident involved a live overhead electric equipment (OHE) carrying 11,000 volts. Despite warnings from an RPF officer, the boy climbed a stationary goods train to retrieve the kite.

Ignoring the obvious danger, Lucky attempted to untangle the kite string from the live OHE. As he did so, he received a powerful electric shock, collapsing onto the train coach under the impact. This prompted immediate action from the railway staff and RPF personnel present at the scene.

The power supply to the OHE was swiftly cut off, allowing rescuers to ensure the teenager's safe descent to the ground. He was then transported to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition. Authorities are urging the public to exercise caution around railway infrastructure and live electrical systems.