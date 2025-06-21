Fuel Crisis Forces Emergency Landing of Indigo Flight

An Indigo flight en route from Guwahati to Chennai made an urgent landing at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The airline confirmed that a 'mayday' was signaled due to a critical fuel shortage.

The incident unfolded on June 19 when adverse weather conditions in Chennai prevented the aircraft from landing and necessitated a diversion to Bengaluru.

The flight safely touched down at 8:20 PM, ensuring all passengers and crew were unharmed, according to an Indigo spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)