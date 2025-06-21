Left Menu

Fuel Crisis Forces Emergency Landing of Indigo Flight

An Indigo flight from Guwahati to Chennai made an emergency landing in Bengaluru after running out of fuel. The incident on June 19 was caused by bad weather in Chennai, forcing a diversion. A Mayday alert ensured the safe landing at Kempegowda International Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Indigo flight en route from Guwahati to Chennai made an urgent landing at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The airline confirmed that a 'mayday' was signaled due to a critical fuel shortage.

The incident unfolded on June 19 when adverse weather conditions in Chennai prevented the aircraft from landing and necessitated a diversion to Bengaluru.

The flight safely touched down at 8:20 PM, ensuring all passengers and crew were unharmed, according to an Indigo spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

