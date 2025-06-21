Fuel Crisis Forces Emergency Landing of Indigo Flight
An Indigo flight from Guwahati to Chennai made an emergency landing in Bengaluru after running out of fuel. The incident on June 19 was caused by bad weather in Chennai, forcing a diversion. A Mayday alert ensured the safe landing at Kempegowda International Airport.
An Indigo flight en route from Guwahati to Chennai made an urgent landing at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The airline confirmed that a 'mayday' was signaled due to a critical fuel shortage.
The incident unfolded on June 19 when adverse weather conditions in Chennai prevented the aircraft from landing and necessitated a diversion to Bengaluru.
The flight safely touched down at 8:20 PM, ensuring all passengers and crew were unharmed, according to an Indigo spokesperson.
