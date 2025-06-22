Air India Temporarily Scales Down Flights Due to Operational Adjustments

Air India will reduce weekly flights on 19 routes and suspend operations on three routes as part of temporary operational adjustments. This announcement was made on Sunday as the airline, owned by the Tata Group, aims to enhance operational stability and minimize disruptions for its passengers.

Earlier, Air India had announced a cutback of 15% in its international wide-body flights, aligning with its strategy to streamline services. The latest cuts, affecting narrow-body planes, will persist until at least July 15, 2025, and represent less than 5% of the overall narrow-body network.

Services between Bengaluru-Singapore, Pune-Singapore, and Mumbai-Bagdogra will be suspended seven times weekly, while routes such as Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Mumbai will see reduced frequencies. These adjustments are expected to help the airline maintain stability across its network.

