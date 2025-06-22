Left Menu

Air India Temporarily Scales Down Flights Due to Operational Adjustments

Air India announced a temporary reduction in weekly flights on 19 routes and a suspension on three, due to operational adjustments. This affects narrow-body planes until July 2025, complementing earlier cuts in international flights using wide-body planes. The move aims to enhance operational stability and passenger convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:28 IST
Air India Temporarily Scales Down Flights Due to Operational Adjustments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India will reduce weekly flights on 19 routes and suspend operations on three routes as part of temporary operational adjustments. This announcement was made on Sunday as the airline, owned by the Tata Group, aims to enhance operational stability and minimize disruptions for its passengers.

Earlier, Air India had announced a cutback of 15% in its international wide-body flights, aligning with its strategy to streamline services. The latest cuts, affecting narrow-body planes, will persist until at least July 15, 2025, and represent less than 5% of the overall narrow-body network.

Services between Bengaluru-Singapore, Pune-Singapore, and Mumbai-Bagdogra will be suspended seven times weekly, while routes such as Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Mumbai will see reduced frequencies. These adjustments are expected to help the airline maintain stability across its network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025