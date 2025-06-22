Air India Reroutes Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

In response to mounting tensions in the Middle East, Air India Group is rerouting its flight paths to avoid Iranian, Iraqi, and Israeli airspace, a move anticipated to extend travel times for routes, including those to the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.

Air India Express, which handles a substantial number of flights to the Middle East, has cancelled select services amid decreased passenger numbers and escalating regional instability. Sources indicate that lower load factors—fewer bookings on certain flights—are influencing these cancellations.

The recent crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad, leading to over 270 fatalities, further impacts the airline as bookings drop by 20% internationally and domestically. The airline, which serves key Gulf destinations, is closely consulting with external security advisors to adjust its operations and maintain safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)