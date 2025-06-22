Left Menu

Air India Reroutes Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Air India Group is rerouting flights to avoid airspace over Iran, Iraq, and Israel. Air India Express cancels some Middle East services due to tensions and lower bookings. A recent crash in Ahmedabad affects ticket sales, prompting a strategic shift in flight operations for safety and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:55 IST
Air India Reroutes Flights Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to mounting tensions in the Middle East, Air India Group is rerouting its flight paths to avoid Iranian, Iraqi, and Israeli airspace, a move anticipated to extend travel times for routes, including those to the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.

Air India Express, which handles a substantial number of flights to the Middle East, has cancelled select services amid decreased passenger numbers and escalating regional instability. Sources indicate that lower load factors—fewer bookings on certain flights—are influencing these cancellations.

The recent crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad, leading to over 270 fatalities, further impacts the airline as bookings drop by 20% internationally and domestically. The airline, which serves key Gulf destinations, is closely consulting with external security advisors to adjust its operations and maintain safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025