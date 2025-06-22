Tragic Collision in Arnala: Fatal Crash Involving Bus and Rickshaw

A woman died and four others were injured in a tragic accident in Arnala, Palghar district. The mishap occurred when a state transport bus collided with an autorickshaw, police reported.

The incident happened at Arnala Society Stop on Sunday morning, resulting in the immediate death of Kavita Nitin Kolge, a passenger in the autorickshaw. The driver, Poonam Varthe, and another passenger, Kalpana Meenakshi Yogesh Patil, suffered serious injuries, while two other male passengers experienced minor injuries.

Witnesses noted that the bus was traveling at a moderate speed before it struck the rickshaw. Authorities have filed a case and are investigating possible causes, including speeding or negligence.

