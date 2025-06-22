Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Arnala: Fatal Crash Involving Bus and Rickshaw

A 38-year-old woman was killed and four others injured in Arnala, Palghar district, when a state transport bus collided with an autorickshaw. Investigations suggest possible negligence or speeding. Eyewitnesses claim the bus was moderately speeding at the time of impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:55 IST
Tragic Collision in Arnala: Fatal Crash Involving Bus and Rickshaw
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman died and four others were injured in a tragic accident in Arnala, Palghar district. The mishap occurred when a state transport bus collided with an autorickshaw, police reported.

The incident happened at Arnala Society Stop on Sunday morning, resulting in the immediate death of Kavita Nitin Kolge, a passenger in the autorickshaw. The driver, Poonam Varthe, and another passenger, Kalpana Meenakshi Yogesh Patil, suffered serious injuries, while two other male passengers experienced minor injuries.

Witnesses noted that the bus was traveling at a moderate speed before it struck the rickshaw. Authorities have filed a case and are investigating possible causes, including speeding or negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025