Israel's Air Travel Resumes: A Step Towards Normalcy

Israel's main airport, Ben Gurion, will partially resume flights on June 23, 2025, with restrictions on the number of flights and passengers. This signals a gradual return to regular international travel, as stated by Israel's Airport Authority.

Flights from Israel's main airport will partially resume on Monday, as announced by Israel's Airport Authority on Sunday.

The safety restrictions will limit the number of flights and passengers. This marks a significant step toward the gradual restoration of routine international travel.

According to a statement by the IAA, both incoming and outgoing flights will resume at Ben Gurion Airport starting June 23, 2025.

