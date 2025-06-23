Global Airlines Halt Middle East Flights Amid Rising Tensions

Commercial airlines globally are reconsidering travel routes to the Middle East after recent U.S. military actions against Iran escalated regional uncertainties. Amid widespread security reassessments and canceled flights, carriers like Singapore Airlines are closely monitoring the situation's progression.

The closure of Russian and Ukrainian airspace has increased the dependency on Middle Eastern routes, complicating matters for airlines like Air France KLM and British Airways, which have canceled numerous flights to critical destinations in the region. The organization Safe Airspace has flagged increased risks for American operators due to the unrest.

Rising fuel costs remain a concern amid potential oil price spikes following military tensions. Meanwhile, Israel is proactively arranging rescue flights, responding to a surge in demand from citizens attempting to return home.