Track Troubles: NFR Train Services Halted in Northeast Amid Road Repair Blunders

Train services in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section, crucial for connecting southern Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram, have come to a halt. This disruption is due to poor road repair work by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which has caused unsafe conditions on the tracks.

The Northeast Frontier Railway's official bulletin announced several cancellations and adjustments to scheduled trains. Massive boulders and land mass have fallen onto the tracks between New Haflong and Jatinga Lampur, posing a significant risk to passenger safety.

In response, the NFR has approached the NHAI for immediate corrective action while deploying its resources to clear debris. With the tracks rendered unsafe, rail traffic has been suspended indefinitely in the affected sections to avert any risk to passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)