Bharat Forge Wins Bid for Indigenous CQB Carbines
Bharat Forge has been selected as the lowest bidder in acquiring close-quarter battle carbines for the Indian Army. This development marks a significant step towards India's goal of self-reliance in defense technology, with the carbine being a product of DRDO's Armament Research and Development Establishment.
Updated: 23-06-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:59 IST
Bharat Forge has emerged as the leading bidder in the acquisition process for close-quarter battle (CQB) carbines by the Indian Army, marking a step forward in India's defense self-reliance initiative.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced this progress on Monday, highlighting the success of indigenous defense technology projects.
The Indian government continues to advocate for self-reliance, encouraging private sector involvement in defense, as illustrated by Bharat Forge's recent success.
