Bharat Forge Wins Bid for Indigenous CQB Carbines

Bharat Forge has emerged as the leading bidder in the acquisition process for close-quarter battle (CQB) carbines by the Indian Army, marking a step forward in India's defense self-reliance initiative.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced this progress on Monday, highlighting the success of indigenous defense technology projects.

The Indian government continues to advocate for self-reliance, encouraging private sector involvement in defense, as illustrated by Bharat Forge's recent success.

(With inputs from agencies.)