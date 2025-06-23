Mid-Flight Medical Mystery: Several Sick Aboard Air India

In a perplexing airborne incident, five passengers and two crew members fell ill on an Air India journey from London to Mumbai. The affected individuals experienced symptoms like dizziness and nausea during various flight stages on board AI130.

On arrival in Mumbai, two passengers and two crew continued to feel unwell and were taken to a medical facility for examination, where they were subsequently discharged. Air India, the Tata Group-owned airline, handled the situation with immediate medical aid prepared upon landing.

The airline has engaged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to investigate this unexpected on-board health scare, ensuring passenger safety remains uncompromised. An official statement confirmed all individuals requiring medical attention have been cleared, with further inquiries underway to pinpoint the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)