Geopolitical Strait: The Strategic Chokepoint Impacting Global Oil
The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil chokepoint, faces potential threats due to tensions between Israel and Iran. Any disruption in this passage could significantly impact global oil prices and supply, especially in Asia. While closure might spike oil prices temporarily, US intervention could promptly reopen it.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:32 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has intensified fears of potential retaliation, especially in the form of disrupting the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime passage for global oil shipments.
The recent US military strikes on Iranian sites have further raised concerns about how Iran might respond to escalating tensions in the region.
Strategically located, the Strait of Hormuz sees nearly 20 percent of the world's oil transit daily. While a closure could temporarily spike oil prices, analysts believe the US and its allies will act swiftly to ensure it remains open.
