Geopolitical Strait: The Strategic Chokepoint Impacting Global Oil

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has intensified fears of potential retaliation, especially in the form of disrupting the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime passage for global oil shipments.

The recent US military strikes on Iranian sites have further raised concerns about how Iran might respond to escalating tensions in the region.

Strategically located, the Strait of Hormuz sees nearly 20 percent of the world's oil transit daily. While a closure could temporarily spike oil prices, analysts believe the US and its allies will act swiftly to ensure it remains open.

(With inputs from agencies.)