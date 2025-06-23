Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government Amid Drop in Housing Sales

Amid reports of plummeting housing sales, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Modi government for prioritizing publicity over economic stability. According to PropEquity, housing sales are poised to drop by 19% during the April-June period, as supply diminishes and demand remains tepid in major Indian cities.

Gandhi, voicing concerns over these projections, highlighted the broader economic downturn by pointing to declines in two-wheeler and car sales. It's the first time since 2021 that housing sales in key cities have fallen below one lakh units, marking a significant setback for the sector.

Criticizing stagnant employment, income, and soaring inflation, Gandhi questioned the Modi government's promise of development, asserting that common citizens are bearing the brunt of economic pressure while the government's focus remains on its own publicity initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)