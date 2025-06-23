Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government Amid Drop in Housing Sales

Rahul Gandhi criticized the Modi government over falling housing sales, alleging it's more focused on publicity than economic well-being. Housing sales are projected to fall 19% from last year. Along with declining sales in the auto sector, this highlights economic difficulties, making housing and cars seem like distant dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government Amid Drop in Housing Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid reports of plummeting housing sales, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Modi government for prioritizing publicity over economic stability. According to PropEquity, housing sales are poised to drop by 19% during the April-June period, as supply diminishes and demand remains tepid in major Indian cities.

Gandhi, voicing concerns over these projections, highlighted the broader economic downturn by pointing to declines in two-wheeler and car sales. It's the first time since 2021 that housing sales in key cities have fallen below one lakh units, marking a significant setback for the sector.

Criticizing stagnant employment, income, and soaring inflation, Gandhi questioned the Modi government's promise of development, asserting that common citizens are bearing the brunt of economic pressure while the government's focus remains on its own publicity initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025