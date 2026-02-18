AI Job Boom: Analyzing the Concentration of Opportunities in Indian Cities
Artificial Intelligence job opportunities are predominantly concentrated in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, with these cities accounting for nearly 70% of AI-related job openings on Naukri.com. This reflects a shift in India's economic role in the global digital landscape, driven by growing demand in engineering, data science, and customer success sectors.
As the demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) expertise surges, a concentrated hiring trend has emerged within India's major cities. A recent report by property consultant CBRE reveals that Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai collectively account for nearly 70% of AI job openings listed on Naukri.com, based on over 64,500 active job postings analyzed.
Bengaluru, widely recognized as the epicenter of technological innovation, leads with a commanding 25.4% share of AI-related jobs. Delhi-NCR follows closely with a 24.8% share, while Mumbai secures 19.2%. CBRE notes that Bengaluru's prominence in AI hiring is bolstered by numerous Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which have driven substantial office space leasing activities in these cities.
Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO of CBRE India, South-East Asia, and MEA, emphasized that the heightened demand for AI professionals marks a pivotal shift. India is increasingly perceived as a hub for end-to-end innovation, contributing significantly to the global digital value chain. This transformation is poised to redefine the nation's economic landscape as AI technologies continue to advance.
