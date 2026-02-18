Left Menu

AI Job Boom: Analyzing the Concentration of Opportunities in Indian Cities

Artificial Intelligence job opportunities are predominantly concentrated in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, with these cities accounting for nearly 70% of AI-related job openings on Naukri.com. This reflects a shift in India's economic role in the global digital landscape, driven by growing demand in engineering, data science, and customer success sectors.

Updated: 18-02-2026 14:02 IST
As the demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) expertise surges, a concentrated hiring trend has emerged within India's major cities. A recent report by property consultant CBRE reveals that Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai collectively account for nearly 70% of AI job openings listed on Naukri.com, based on over 64,500 active job postings analyzed.

Bengaluru, widely recognized as the epicenter of technological innovation, leads with a commanding 25.4% share of AI-related jobs. Delhi-NCR follows closely with a 24.8% share, while Mumbai secures 19.2%. CBRE notes that Bengaluru's prominence in AI hiring is bolstered by numerous Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which have driven substantial office space leasing activities in these cities.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO of CBRE India, South-East Asia, and MEA, emphasized that the heightened demand for AI professionals marks a pivotal shift. India is increasingly perceived as a hub for end-to-end innovation, contributing significantly to the global digital value chain. This transformation is poised to redefine the nation's economic landscape as AI technologies continue to advance.

