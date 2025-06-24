Left Menu

Air India Halts Operations to Europe and North America Amid Middle East Tensions

Air India has suspended flights to Europe and select US and Canadian destinations as tensions escalate in the Middle East. The airline, along with Air India Express and IndiGo, is rerouting flights due to airspace closures. The situation has disrupted services, prompting airlines to monitor developments closely.

Air India has been compelled to stop its operations to Europe and several North American destinations, including five cities in the US and Canada, due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Iran's missile attack on a US airbase in Qatar has resulted in countries like Qatar shutting down their airspace, impacting Air India's long-haul services that typically overfly the region. This disruption has forced the airline, along with Air India Express and IndiGo, to reroute or return flights to their original departure points.

With services halted to key North American and European destinations, Air India emphasizes that safety is paramount and requests understanding from affected passengers. Meanwhile, other airlines such as SpiceJet report potential operational interruptions as the situation evolves.

