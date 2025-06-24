Left Menu

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

The black box of the Air India plane crash, which resulted in 271 fatalities, remains in India for examination by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu indicated the destination for data analysis will be determined post-assessment of technical and safety factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:44 IST
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The black box from the Air India crash, which left 271 dead, continues to undergo examination within India, according to civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is currently analyzing the flight recorder, a core aspect of piecing together the tragic event's details.

This development follows reports suggesting that the black box was to be sent to the United States for further analysis. However, Naidu clarified that the device remains under the scrutiny of domestic experts. The Indian government's approach underlines a thorough examination to adhere to rigorous safety and security protocols.

Naidu also mentioned a decision regarding the future location for decoding the flight data recorder would occur after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau concludes its comprehensive assessment. The focus remains on meticulous evaluation to ensure all technical concerns are adequately addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025