Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

The black box from the Air India crash, which left 271 dead, continues to undergo examination within India, according to civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is currently analyzing the flight recorder, a core aspect of piecing together the tragic event's details.

This development follows reports suggesting that the black box was to be sent to the United States for further analysis. However, Naidu clarified that the device remains under the scrutiny of domestic experts. The Indian government's approach underlines a thorough examination to adhere to rigorous safety and security protocols.

Naidu also mentioned a decision regarding the future location for decoding the flight data recorder would occur after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau concludes its comprehensive assessment. The focus remains on meticulous evaluation to ensure all technical concerns are adequately addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)