Rescuing the Wreckage: Air India Plane Crash Analysis
Ongoing efforts to move the wreckage of an Air India plane that crashed into a hostel in Ahmedabad continue. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating the incident, with assistance from the US NTSB. The crash resulted in 270 casualties, with one survivor.
The operation to relocate the wreckage of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which occurred on June 12, remains underway, according to officials. The crash had devastating effects, plowing into a medical college hostel and causing extensive casualties.
Gujarat police began the operation on Sunday, moving the wreckage by trucks from Meghaninagar to the GUJSAIL building situated within airport premises. The aircraft's tail fin, initially stuck at the crash site, was among the large pieces transported.
Both the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are conducting investigations. The crash killed 270 people, including 241 on board, with one passenger surviving.
