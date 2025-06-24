Left Menu

Rescuing the Wreckage: Air India Plane Crash Analysis

Ongoing efforts to move the wreckage of an Air India plane that crashed into a hostel in Ahmedabad continue. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating the incident, with assistance from the US NTSB. The crash resulted in 270 casualties, with one survivor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:59 IST
Rescuing the Wreckage: Air India Plane Crash Analysis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The operation to relocate the wreckage of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which occurred on June 12, remains underway, according to officials. The crash had devastating effects, plowing into a medical college hostel and causing extensive casualties.

Gujarat police began the operation on Sunday, moving the wreckage by trucks from Meghaninagar to the GUJSAIL building situated within airport premises. The aircraft's tail fin, initially stuck at the crash site, was among the large pieces transported.

Both the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are conducting investigations. The crash killed 270 people, including 241 on board, with one passenger surviving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025