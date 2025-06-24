Walmart CEO Reaffirms India's Role in $10 Billion Sourcing Goal

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon emphasized the significance of the Indian market during his recent visit, underlining the company's plan to source $10 billion worth of goods by 2027. This commitment reflects Walmart's eagerness to boost exports and strengthen its supplier partnerships within the region.

McMillon highlighted the progress made in integrating Indian suppliers into Walmart's global supply chain, notably through its supplier development initiative, Walmart Vriddhi. He expressed optimism about the potential for growth in a variety of sectors, including apparel and digital innovations, as the company empowers local communities.

The retail giant's strategic investments in Flipkart and PhonePe further underscore its dedication to expanding within India. These ventures are playing crucial roles in advancing e-commerce, digital payment solutions, and overall economic growth across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)