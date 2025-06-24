Left Menu

Walmart CEO Reaffirms India's Role in $10 Billion Sourcing Goal

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon visited India to reiterate the company's commitment to sourcing $10 billion from the country by 2027. Walmart collaborates with local suppliers to expand its global footprint and enhance digital commerce through its e-commerce arm, Flipkart, and digital payments platform PhonePe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:24 IST
Walmart CEO Reaffirms India's Role in $10 Billion Sourcing Goal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon emphasized the significance of the Indian market during his recent visit, underlining the company's plan to source $10 billion worth of goods by 2027. This commitment reflects Walmart's eagerness to boost exports and strengthen its supplier partnerships within the region.

McMillon highlighted the progress made in integrating Indian suppliers into Walmart's global supply chain, notably through its supplier development initiative, Walmart Vriddhi. He expressed optimism about the potential for growth in a variety of sectors, including apparel and digital innovations, as the company empowers local communities.

The retail giant's strategic investments in Flipkart and PhonePe further underscore its dedication to expanding within India. These ventures are playing crucial roles in advancing e-commerce, digital payment solutions, and overall economic growth across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025